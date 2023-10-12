Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular faces of Down South, who is currently making a mark in the OTT space, and has proved her mettle with web shows like ‘Jee Karda’ and ‘Aakhri Sach’. Her rich filmography boasts critically and commercially acclaimed projects like Baahubali, Rebel, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, among many others.

Aside from garnering headlines for her aesthetic visuals and exceptional acting chops, Tamannaah is also known for voicing her opinion on issues related to national interests. She has especially been vocal about her hardships while learning the ways of femininity, revealing how she was often subjected to criticism for being not feminine enough but that was until she learned to clap it back.

Tamannaah Bhatia learned the hard way but knows how to stand up to the bullies, and on this one occasion, she gave it back to Tamil director G Suraj, with whom she worked in Kaththi Sandai, over a demeaning mark he made. During a promotional event, Suraj was asked how he managed to make Tamannaah look glamorous in the film, and his reply did not land well with many, including the leading lady.

Suraj, as quoted by Telly Chakkar, said, “Audiences pay money to watch the hero fight and heroines in full glamour. As a director, I don’t like to see my heroines fully clad in a sari. If we’re paying money to watch a film, we should expect Tamannaah to look glamorous. Any commercial film should have glamor.”

He went on to add that all the actresses who have made it the showbiz have glory to credit for their stardom. “Whenever my costume designer presents my heroine in knee-length outfit, I’d ask him to cut it short. If my heroine gets angry, I’d tell her audience haven’t paid so much for nothing,” he added.

After the clip went viral on social media, Tamannaah strongly condemned the director’s behavior and said that she was “hurt and angered by the comments made by director Suraaj.

“This is 2016 and, ironically, I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would want him to apologize, not only to me but to all women in the industry,” she said in a statement on her Twitter page.

The Lust Stories 2 actor went on to say, “We are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities. I have been working in the south industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. Sadly, women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalized by comments made by one such individual.”

Post Tamannaah’s staunch criticism of his remarks, he extended an apology to the Babli Bouncer actor. In his apology, Suraj said he was “really sorry.” “I am sorry and would like to apologize to Ms Tamannah and all the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments,” he said in a statement.

For more such throwback stories from Down South, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News