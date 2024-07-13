Apple TV+ is bringing back a television adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s beloved cult classic of 1981. The newest series is a 10-episode show which is created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi, known for Flight of the Conchords, The Inbetweeners, and Reservation of Dogs, respectively. The movie follows a band of thieves, including an 11-year-old boy, as they hop across time and space to steal treasures.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Time Bandits Release Date

The first two episodes of Time Bandits will premiere on July 24, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday till August 21. As mentioned above, the series will have 10 episodes.

Time Bandits Cast

Time Bandits ensemble a star-studded cast including Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as Kevin. The other cast members are Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti.

The show is directed, produced, and co-written by Terry Gilliam with Michael Palin. Time Bandits is produced by Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios, and MRC. Clement, Morris, and Waititi have executive produced, written, and directed select episodes, with Clement and Morris acting as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington are also executive producers alongside Jane Stanton.

Time Bandits Trailer

Here’s the official trailer of Time Bandits.

Time Bandits Plot

The show focuses on an 11-year-old history enthusiast named Kevin, who discovers a portal in his room that allows him to travel through space and time. During his adventures, Kevin joins a quirky group of seasoned thieves led by the confident Penelope. Together, they embark on epic journeys across distant eras, with Kevin providing historical insights while the group seeks treasure and evades malevolent forces. In their escapades, they “witness the creation of Stonehenge, escape from dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age and visit ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance.”

Must Read: HBO’s The Last Of Us Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News