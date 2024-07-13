When The Last of Us premiered on HBO in January 2023, it broke viewership records. Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the second season of the video game adaptation, which got delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

While the premiere is still months away, we have got some exciting updates about The Last of Us Season 2. From the number of episodes to new additions to the cast, here is all you need to know about the upcoming installment of the post-apocalyptic drama.

The Last of Us Season 2: Release Date and Number of Episodes

The Last of Us Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on HBO sometime in 2025. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced. The show will also be available to stream on Max. The next season will be a little shorter than the first one, comprising only seven episodes, instead of nine. The reason behind the shorter season is that part 2 of the video game, on which the show is based, has a vast storyline that is going to be covered across multiple seasons.

The Last of Us Season 2: Plot

The second season will be inspired by the video game The Last of Us Part II, launched by Naughty Dog in 2020. The show follows Joel, a hardened survivor who is tasked to escort Ellie, a young girl immune to a deadly fungal infection, across the post-apocalyptic United States. The next season will take place four years after the events of the previous installment’s finale, and continue the journey of Joel and Ellie.

“It’s a continuation of love from the first season, and this is just the dark side of that coin, the pursuit of justice at any cost for the ones you love and the exploration of that,” co-creator Neil Druckmann revealed about season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2: First-Look

HBO released the first-look images of The Last of Us Season 2 featuring Joel and Ellie in May 2024. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us (@thelastofus)



The Last of Us Season 2: Cast

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are reprising their roles as the leads Joel and Ellie, respectively. Other actors who are likely to return to the show include Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Furthermore, a number of new additions have been made to the cast in the second season.

The new cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a soldier seeking revenge; Young Mazino as Jesse, a key member of his community; Isabela Merced as Dina, Ellie’s love interest; Danny Ramirez as Manny, a loyal soldier; Ariela Barer as Mel, a doctor; Tati Gabrielle as Nora, a military medic; Spencer Lord as Owen, a gentle person who does not hate his enemies; and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon, the leader of a militia. Additionally, Catherine O’Hara has been cast in an undisclosed role.

