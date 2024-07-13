Although Christmas is nearly five months away, it is coming early for the Alexander family on UnPrisoned. The Hulu dramedy is returning for a second season on July 16 and Kerry Washington has revealed that one of the upcoming episodes from Season 2 will take place during the holidays. In the show, Washington plays Paige Alexander, a therapist trying to reconnect with her formerly incarcerated father, Edwin. Additionally, Jordyn McIntosh plays a young version of Washington’s character.

In a conversation with People, Washington shared, “We have a special Christmas episode where we do kind of a Ghosts of Christmas past and future. It’s like our take on A Christmas Carol. We get to see some future Paige and some past Paige that we’ve never seen before. I really love that about this season.”

Although she didn’t talk details about the episode, McIntosh, shared her excitement on reprising her role of young Paige and reuniting with her costars. She said, “It’s like Kerry’s the mother, Delroy’s the dad, [Faly Rakotohavan] is the older brother, [Brenda Strong] is the stepmom, and then, here I am, the youngest. It’s like, hi, family!”

McIntosh further expressed her joy in working with Washington and admitted that she sees the actress as a role model and an “icon.” She said, “During season 1, I was shaking and nervous. Now, I’m very chill, but still working. … This is a blessing to work with an actor who is so big right now.”

UnPrisoned Season 2 is expected to focus on Paige as she grapples with her struggling therapy practice while dealing with personal issues. This includes finding common ground with her unreliable father, who is largely absent for much of her life.

Reflecting on her character in the upcoming season, Washington added, “When we meet her at the beginning of the season, she’s really holding onto that sense of who she wants to be by maintaining these very firm boundaries. But I think a lot of this season is about figuring out that relationships are about balancing boundaries with intimacy, and you can’t just put walls up. You have to also let people in.”

Moreover, Lindo hinted that Edwin’s relationship with Nadine “shifts” in the second season, adding, “It has to shift in order for [Edwin] to meet a larger family responsibility. The family shifts, because we’re all very much about the business of understanding each other, figuring out who we are, who want to be in a relationship with each other, and how we all as a family move forward.”

UnPrisoned season 2 will ultimately focus on the family’s efforts to heal and work together. Washington added, “This family is really figuring out how to do that. We’re feeling thrilled that we get to see this family on the next stage of their adventure of learning to love each other and live together.”

UnPrisoned season 2 will premiere on Hulu on July 17.

