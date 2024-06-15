Hulu’s UnPrisoned Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Cast

Kerry Washington is returning again as the world’s favorite therapist, Paige Alexander, in the second season of the hit Hulu comedy series UnPrisoned. The show tells the story of Paige, whose father moves in with her and her teenage son, after serving a 17-year prison sentence.

The new season will focus on the theme of a therapist needing therapy, as the family continues to adjust to their new life together. Hulu has now announced the premiere date of UnPrisoned Season 2 with an official trailer.

UnPrisoned Season 2: Release Date and Trailer

UnPrisoned Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024. The complete season, featuring eight episodes, will be made available to stream simultaneously. The official trailer for the new season has been launched by Hulu, which showcases Edwin still getting used to his life outside prison, while Paige is eager to enter the dating scene after a brief romance with Mal, who has found a new girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Finn expresses his wish to get to know his dad. The family members eventually realize that in order to have better relationships with each other, they need to fix their own issues and seek professional help. Watch the trailer below:

UnPrisoned Season 2: Plot

Hulu has unveiled the official synopsis for the upcoming season, which reads, “The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever.”

“The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds, and family secrets holding them back.”

UnPrisoned Season 2: Cast

Kerry Washington reprises her role as Paige Alexander in UnPrisoned Season 2, along with Delroy Lindo as Edwin Alexander, Faly Rakotohavana as Finneas “Finn” Alexander, and Marque Richardson as Mal. The rest of the cast includes Brenda Strong as Nadine, Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson, and Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox.

Additionally, Brandee Evans, Oliver Hudson, and Jamie Chung are joining the cast in the new season. Evans will play Mal’s new girlfriend, Ava; Hudson will star as Finn’s father, Johnny; and Chung will portray Paige’s college best friend, Kiki.

