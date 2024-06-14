White Lots star Theo James would have been a musician if not for a particularly nasty experience on stage. During an appearance on the Thursday, July 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, White Lotus star Theo James revealed he hoped to pursue a career in music until one disgusting experience on stage turned him off the career path.

The Divergent star revealed that he had dreams of being a musician before pursuing acting. Theo James told Clarkson he wanted to be a rock star and even played in hundreds of gigs. James recalled, “That was what I wanted to do initially, kind of forever. I was in bands. I wanted to be a rock star. I played hundreds of gigs. I was in various different bands—most of them terrible.”

However, the actor said several horrifying experiences, including having a bottle of urine thrown at him, changed his career path.

James told Clarkson, “When I was playing in a band, I had a bottle of urine [thrown] at me, which was kind of nice,” he said sarcastically. “At that point, I was like, ‘Maybe I should try something else.'”

A visibly shocked Clarkson then asked Theo James to back up the story as she tried to comprehend the thought process of the audience member who peed in a bottle and brought it to the venue to toss it at the band.

In response, James explained, “It was a strange, sweaty, horrible gig. I think the act before us was late, and everyone was kind of inebriated and angry. Someone decided that the best way to deal with that was to pee in a bottle and throw it at someone’s face.”

The ‘Stronger’ singer then recounted her horrific experience of performing on stage with bits of glass on it. The singer reportedly emerged with a sliced foot at the end of her performance.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson In The MCU? The Rock’s Production Company Signs Disney First Look Deal After Bid For DC Power Fizzles Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News