A firearms dealer in Arizona is under arrest after plotting to gun down black people at an Atlanta Bad Bunny concert to incite race war ahead of the presidential election.

Federal prosecutors cited in multiple reports said that Mark Adams Prieto, 58, was reportedly arrested last month over an alleged plot to murder as many black people as he could with semi-automatic rifles at a Bad Bunny Atlanta concert.

The suspect was reportedly indicted Tuesday, July 11, by the grand jury in Arizona on charges of firearms trafficking, transferring a firearm for use in a hate crime, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

What did Mark Adams Prieto plan to do at the Bad Bunny Concert?

According to the Indictment cited in NBC News, the FBI launched an undercover operation after a source the suspect had recruited to aid in the massacre at the Bad Bunny concert tipped off authorities.

During a month-long investigation, Mark Adams Prieto reportedly attempted to recruit the undercover FBI agent and an informant at a gun show where he was a vendor.

The suspect reportedly told the undercover FBI agent and an informant he’d been plotting to carry out a mass killing of minority groups in order “to incite a race war” ahead of the presidential election in November.

Prieto revealed he planned to carry out the massacre on May 14-15 during Rapper Bad Bunny’s concert in Atlanta.

According to the affidavit, “Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior.”

The suspect was reportedly arrested on May 14 while he was driving east from Arizona with seven firearms inside his vehicle.

The judge has ordered the suspect to remain in federal custody until his trial.

