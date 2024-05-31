Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny kept social media busy last year, but a few weeks back, certain reports claimed that the couple had parted ways. A source has now claimed that the couple has found their way back together, and things are going well for now. Scroll below to get all the deets.

The Puerto Rican singer and the supermodel were first linked after being spotted at a posh club. They even attended the Met Gala but didn’t appear as a couple on the red carpet. They were also photographed while horse-riding, as we all know Kendall’s fondness for horses.

A source close to the couple has told People that things are going well between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. The insider said, “It’s going well, and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out. There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other.”

The insider explained, “It’s like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.” The report also revealed that Kendall Jenner was “re-visiting things” with Devin Booker, her ex, but Bad Bunny was unhappy about it. The insider said, “Kendall is happy. Bunny is very charming and is always sweet to her.”

When Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s news of getting back together got out, people took to social media to express their thoughts.

One of the users wrote, “We really don’t care.”

Another said, “when will this torment end.”

“They’ll break up again in the future, just wait,” stated one user.

One asked, “What’s wrong with her taste seriously.”

Followed by one calling it “Circus show.”

“PR relationship,” wrote one user.

And, “Drama.”

The couple were spotted at this year’s Met Gala afterparty and seemed happy with each other. At that time, a source said, “They were very much enjoying each other’s company. Sitting close and whispering in each other’s ears.”

What are your thoughts on them?

