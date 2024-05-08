Alia Bhatt looked like an ethereal beauty gracing the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024. The social media is flooded with pictures and videos of the actress donned in the sheer elegance designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The netizens are pointing out how the makers of Bridgerton should have portrayed Simone Ashley’s Indian character, Kate Sharma, in the series’ Season 2. Keep scrolling for more.

This year, the theme for the Met Gala was The Garden of Time, and the celebrities put their best fashion forward for the popular event. From Zendaya and Kim Kardashian to Shakira, Elle fanning, and others, some looks were a hit, and some were missed, but the Bollywood diva Alia checked all the boxes as she stepped out for the event. Designer Sabyasachi was also the first Indian fashion designer to walk the red carpet at the event. It is a proud moment for the Indians.

For the unversed, in Bridgerton Season 2, the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, arrived in Mayfair searching for the latter’s husband. Simone Ashley played Kate’s character. Now, after Alia Bhatt’s look from the Met Gala 2024 went viral on X, people are convinced she belongs in the Bridgerton universe. Alia’s shimmery saree was hand-embroidered and took 163 skilled craftsmen over 1905 man-hours to create it. It had a long train that covered a large part of the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt’s attire perfectly embodied The Garden of Time theme from Met Gala 2024, while her fans are busy drawing parallels between her look and certain posters from the Netflix series Bridgerton.

A comedy writer, Keerti Shukla, took to her X handle to support her comparison that Alia Bhatt gave Bridgerton feels through her Met Gala 2024 look and shared pictures on the social media platform.

Alia Bhatt at MET Gala 2024 is giving Indian Bridgerton feels pic.twitter.com/cIoiC9BW8d — Keerti (@keerti_shukla) May 7, 2024

To support my comparison, I also made a mock Bridgerton poster too with Alia Bhatt in it @NetflixIndia what do you think? https://t.co/DIaps04npq pic.twitter.com/FW7o9XaLkB — Keerti (@keerti_shukla) May 7, 2024

Another profile, Sarcastic Stree, shared the same views:

Bridgerton Vibes 😍 Alia Bhatt serves at the #metgala

pic.twitter.com/9KR3mkUnH6 — Sarcastic Stree 🙊 (@SarcastixStree) May 7, 2024

An account named duda || met gala also posted Alia Bhatt’s pic from the event and mentioned Bridgerton in the caption:

Alia Bhatt está em uma vibe meio bridgerton#MetGala pic.twitter.com/xKCuM0QzS8 — duda || met gala (@dudagilmore) May 6, 2024

One of Alia Bhatt’s fan pages believes that this is the kind of look Kate Sharma of Bridgerton 2 deserved:

This is what desi bridgerton girlie Kate deserves take some notes pic.twitter.com/QZuz46YuaJ — alia’s met Gala era 💘 (@mashed_potato33) May 7, 2024

Alia bhatt in this sabyasachi saree is soo bridgerton coded omg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iLE0aM16sN — alia’s met Gala era 💘 (@mashed_potato33) May 8, 2024

My favorite look from Met is definitely Mona Patel! Beautiful, ethereal, elegant, magical! She is definitely the best dressed! And I am going to be the last person to ever like Alia Bhatt! But girl, you slayed! The Indian Saree and the Bridgerton vibes! 😍 Indians slaying 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p7vuSyKwAd — BTS💜Pooh Luminous (@Pooh_Luminous) May 7, 2024

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Vasan Bala‘s Jigra releasing this year. For more of the latest updates on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

