Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's Ethereal Saree Look From The Red Carpet Has The Internet Convinced The Heart Of Stone Star Belongs In The Bridgerton Universe
Met Gala 2024: Fans Swoon Over Alia Bhatt’s Look From The Event Draw Parallels From The Bridgerton Universe. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Alia Bhatt looked like an ethereal beauty gracing the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024. The social media is flooded with pictures and videos of the actress donned in the sheer elegance designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The netizens are pointing out how the makers of Bridgerton should have portrayed Simone Ashley’s Indian character, Kate Sharma, in the series’ Season 2. Keep scrolling for more.

This year, the theme for the Met Gala was The Garden of Time, and the celebrities put their best fashion forward for the popular event. From Zendaya and Kim Kardashian to Shakira, Elle fanning, and others, some looks were a hit, and some were missed, but the Bollywood diva Alia checked all the boxes as she stepped out for the event. Designer Sabyasachi was also the first Indian fashion designer to walk the red carpet at the event. It is a proud moment for the Indians.

For the unversed, in Bridgerton Season 2, the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, arrived in Mayfair searching for the latter’s husband. Simone Ashley played Kate’s character. Now, after Alia Bhatt’s look from the Met Gala 2024 went viral on X, people are convinced she belongs in the Bridgerton universe. Alia’s shimmery saree was hand-embroidered and took 163 skilled craftsmen over 1905 man-hours to create it. It had a long train that covered a large part of the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt’s attire perfectly embodied The Garden of Time theme from Met Gala 2024, while her fans are busy drawing parallels between her look and certain posters from the Netflix series Bridgerton.

A comedy writer, Keerti Shukla, took to her X handle to support her comparison that Alia Bhatt gave Bridgerton feels through her Met Gala 2024 look and shared pictures on the social media platform.

Another profile, Sarcastic Stree, shared the same views:

An account named duda || met gala also posted Alia Bhatt’s pic from the event and mentioned Bridgerton in the caption:

One of Alia Bhatt’s fan pages believes that this is the kind of look Kate Sharma of Bridgerton 2 deserved:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Vasan Bala‘s Jigra releasing this year. For more of the latest updates on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

