Shakira Opens Up About 'Suffering' After Break Up From Ex-Husband Gerard Pique

After enduring a highly publicized breakup two years ago, Shakira has opened up about her emotional suffering following separation from ex-partner and soccer player, Gerard Pique. The couple, who were together for 11 years announced their breakup in June 2022, with cheating rumors surfacing the following year.

The 47-year-old Colombian superstar is finally rediscovering herself amid a remarkable career resurgence. More than 30 years into her career and on the verge of her biggest tour yet, following the release of her seven-time platinum-certified album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the Hips Don’t Lie singer reflects on her journey. She attributes her current success as a testament to the physical and emotional pain she endured after ending her 11-year relationship.

The Grammy winner reflected on the darkest time of her life in a new Rolling Stone cover story stating, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times.”

She continued, “It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me.”

She talked about her heartbreak in the music video for 2022’s Monotonia, a ballad about a failed relationship released just a few months after her separation from Pique, who allegedly cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti. In the video, Shakira stands in a grocery store, visibly upset, before being shot in the chest. She then runs through the streets, clutching her bleeding heart. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer noted that initially, her team protested her explicit approach with the video which seemed to be aimed at Pique.

Shakira explained, “[They] raised their hands and rang the alarms and tried to stop me, like, ‘Think about it a little. No, why are you going to expose yourself like that? That’s way too gory,’” she remembered. “They were tough images, yeah? But they were genuine. That’s how I felt.”

As Shakira overcame her heartbreak, she revealed how she felt “maximum relief” when she expressed the full extent of her pain in her 2023 breakup anthem Bzrp Music Session, Vol. 53. She told the outlet, “In finding this freedom, I also found myself.”

The former The Voice coach added, “This has been a journey back to myself and the way there was through my music. I’m in a moment where the worst has happened, and this process woke up a new sense of autonomy and independence in me.”

Shakira and Gerard Pique share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

