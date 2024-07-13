Tensions escalated in the latest episode of The Boys Season 4, with some surprising revelations, unexpected deaths, and a twist that is going to make things even more difficult for our heroes.

From uncovering Kimiko’s past to Samir’s attack, and from Deep’s heartbreaking scene with Ambrosius to Sage’s departure, a lot happened in the episode, titled The Insider. Meanwhile, the ending came in as a shock that left many viewers scratching their heads. If you are also confused about The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 ending, here is it explained for you.

What Happened to Starlight?

After all the action, once Hughie and Starlight are relaxing at their home, the latter appears in the room in her full supe costume, something that she hates wearing. However, instead of suspecting something fishy, Hughie falls into her trap as she seduces him pretending that she wants to role-play with him as the two make out.

Once they are done with the deed, the true intentions of the woman are revealed as she opens the locker and steals information about Victoria Neuman. What actually transpired is that the woman is a shape-shifter supe, whom we saw earlier in the episode, pretending to be Starlight. Meanwhile, the real Annie was kidnapped by the shape-shifter, who met her in the bar, pretended to be her fan, and eventually overpowered her.

With Victoria’s secret (pun intended) in the hands of Vought, and the real Starlight being abducted in a dungeon, the road forward looks pretty hard for the Boys, and the chances of defeating Homelander look grim for now.

Was A-Train Able to Escape?

After the showdown with The Deep and Black Noir, A-Train knows that he will soon be exposed as the leak. At once, he reaches the Vought office and asks Ashley to accompany him as they run away from all the mess. When the latter refuses, A-Train escapes alone, and it is later revealed that his family has moved places too.

Meanwhile, Homelander gets to know about the leak and fires Sage for being aware of A-Train’s intentions and still protecting him. Sage, however, reveals that it was a part of her elaborate plan to let A-Train leak out specific information to the Boys to deviate them from their path. Not believing a word she says, Homelander warns her to leave before he kills her. As Homelander fumes with anger, it is expected that he will be able to track down A-Train eventually, and the world’s fastest man’s fate now hangs in the balance. Let’s see if he can make it out of the season alive.

