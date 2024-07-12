Alec Baldwin’s criminal trial, stemming from the 2021 fatal “Rust” shooting, has begun in New Mexico. The actor was charged after the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of “Rust” director Joel Souza. The special prosecutor, Erlinda Johnson, called his actions “reckless” behavior during the trial.

The prosecutor further told the jury, “When someone plays make-believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace, and while playing make-believe with that gun violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, people’s lives are endangered and someone could be killed. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what this case is about. It’s simple and straightforward. The evidence will show that someone who played make-believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendant, Alexander Baldwin.”

This came after Alec Baldwin was holding a prop gun while rehearsing a scene on the set of “Rust” in 2021. However, when it discharged, it injured Souza and killed Hutchins. Baldwin insists that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the gun contained live ammunition. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

Johnson continued during the trial, “You will also learn that this workplace had some talented people, and one of those was the director of photography, a vibrant, 42-year-old rising star named Halyna Hutchins.”

She added, “You will also learn that the director of this film was Joel Souza, another talented individual who cares deeply for his projects. The evidence will show, ladies and gentlemen, that like in many workplaces, there are people who act in a reckless manner and place other individuals in danger and act without due regard to the safety of others. That, you will hear, was the defendant, Alexander Baldwin, the lead actor on this film.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, argued during the opening statement that the actor “committed no crime” and shared, “Not a day goes by when we don’t wish Alec had saved her life. But never, the witnesses will tell you, in history is [this] something that an actor has done — intercepted a live bullet from a prop gun. No actor in history,” Spiro told the jury. “No one could have imagined or expected an actor to do that. So just remember that truth…. Justice is truth. This was an unspeakable tragedy.”

On the other hand, Johnson alleged that Baldwin repeatedly “mishandled” the gun and didn’t do any safety checks. Even on the day of the accident, he failed to do a safety check and violated “set safety rules.”

During the trial, Baldwin took notes and kept his head down as Johnson spoke. His trial marks the climax of a tumultuous three-year period for Baldwin, who has consistently asserted his innocence in various interviews. He was investigated for his involvement in the incident, and in January 2023, prosecutors charged him with involuntary manslaughter, citing “extremely reckless acts.”

Three months later, a new prosecutor was assigned to the case after the first resigned. However, the newly assigned attorneys also stepped down and announced that they were dropping charges against him. In June, the prosecutor revealed that the gun used by Baldwin had been sent to an independent expert for further testing. The test will determine if the gun malfunctioned; if it did not, the charges will proceed against Baldwin.

Two months later, in August, forensic experts Lucien C. Haag and Mike Haag stated, “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings, and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.” Prosecutors informed Baldwin’s attorneys of their intent to present the case to a grand jury and offered a lenient plea deal with no jail time, which was rescinded before Baldwin could accept. In January, Morrissey presented her case to the grand jury, who ultimately indicted the actor on one charge of involuntary manslaughter for either negligent use of a firearm or without due caution or circumspection.

Since then, his legal team has tried multiple times to dismiss the case; however, the judge declined every time.

