Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) is just hanging on during weekdays after a decent extended opening weekend. On Tuesday, it fell below the 1 crore mark, but yesterday, the collection remained steady and crossed the 12 crore mark at the Indian box office. It’s already the second highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film for Vijay, and it is heading for a decent score of above 20 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report of 7 days!

The Venkat Prabhu directorial was released in theatres on September 5, and despite mixed reviews, it marked a decent start of 2.10 crores with the Hindi-dubbed version. Considering the absence of screening in the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), the 4-day opening weekend collection of 9.35 crores was noteworthy.

After the opening weekend, The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) was expected to maintain a good hold on weekdays, but on the first Monday, the collection fell below at 1.10 crores. So, it was always on the cards that the number would drop further and go below the 1 crore mark, and that’s what happened. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the collection stayed below the 1 crore mark. However, the good thing is that the collection remained steady, though at lower levels.

For the unversed, The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) earned an estimated collection of 0.95 crore on Tuesday, and it was similar yesterday with another 0.95 crore coming in. With this, the tally moved up to 12.35 crores net at the Indian box office after 7 days.

It’s already Thalapathy Vijay’s second highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, surpassing Varisu (9.39 crores). It’s now aiming for a lifetime of over 20 crores amid the absence of major Bollywood releases. Yes, a couple of Bollywood films are re-releasing in theatres, including Tumbbad, but The GOAT (Hindi) will enjoy a run of its own.

Day-wise breakdown of The Greatest Of All Time’s 7-day estimated collection (Hindi):

Day 1 – 2. 1 0 crores

Day 2 – 1.75 crores

Day 3 – 2.50 crores

Day 4 – 3 crores

Day 5 – 1.10 crores

Day 6 – 0.95 crore

Day 7 – 0.95 crore

Total – 12.35 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

