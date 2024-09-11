Daniel Craig, from doing minor roles to playing the suave spy James Bond, had an exciting career growth. He gained global as the 007 spy and is probably one of the most loved Bond actors ever. Besides those espionage action flicks, he has also appeared in some critically acclaimed films and established his versatility in the industry. Therefore, we have brought to you the top five highest-grossing movies of the English actor. Stick to the end of the article to find out more.

Daniel trained at the National Youth Theatre in London and started his career on stage. The English actor gained recognition for his supporting roles in movies including Elizabeth, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Munich, and more. However, he achieved global fame after appearing as James Bond after Pierce Brosnan. His first film in the franchise was Casino Royale in 2006.

The Knives Out star did five James Bond movies, and his franchise is one of the highest-grossing among the Bond movies. According to The Numbers, Daniel Craig has appeared in the leading role in twelve movies and has a worldwide aggregate of $3.77 billion. He has appeared in five James Bond movies, and his films have earned the most revenue in the franchise.

Check out the top-5 highest-grossing films of Daniel Craig here-

Skyfall (2012)- $1.10 billion Spectre (2015) – $880.70 million No Time to Die (2021) – $774.15 million Casino Royale (2006) – $616.57 million Quantum of Solace (2008) – $589.59 million

All the movies on Craig’s highest-grossing list are from his James Bond franchise, which is worth $3.96 billion.

Daniel Craig is also appreciated as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out film franchise. He will reprise his role for the third time in Knives Out 3, aka Wake Up Dead Man.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

