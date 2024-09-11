There haven’t been many new Bollywood releases in the Hindi belt. Safe to say, it has been a blessing in disguise for fans who had the opportunity to witness Laila Majnu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and Rockstar on the big screens all over again. Sohum Shah led Tumbbad is now re-releasing at the box office and is heading for a historic opening. Scroll below for the latest updates.

The film, originally released in 2018, is a folk horror film that witnesses Vinayak Rao (Sohum Shah) searching for a 20th century treasure in a Maharashtra village by the name of Tumbbad. Despite positive word-of-mouth and winning several accolades, the footfall wasn’t upto the mark, and the film could not recover its budget at the box office.

Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office

Sohum Shah led horror movie is coming back to theatres on September 13, 2024. As per the live update, it has sold 6.45K tickets in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow. It is enjoying humungous hype and has solid chances of opening better than its original run. Rahi Anil Barve’s directorial has gained the cult-classic status over the year and hopefully, it will finally get its due credit at the box office.

Back in 2018, Tumbbad had made an opening of 0.65 crores. Given the current situation, Sohum Shah’s film will likely cross that mark this Friday. Fingers crossed!

May surpass re-release openings of Laila Majnu, RHTDM & Rockstar

Laila Majnu, another 2018 release, has finally become a success at the box office with 12% returns. It returned to theatres on August 9, 2024, and earned 0.30 crores on its opening day. On the other hand, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made 0.20 crores on August 30, 2024. Rockstar had minted less than Laila Majnu and RHTDM on day 1.

It is now time to see whether Tumbbad surpasses expectations and creates an all-new benchmark for re-releases at the Hindi box office.

