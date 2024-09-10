The masses initially rejected Imtiaz Ali & Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu, but it eventually gained cult classic status. Starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, the romantic drama was re-released in theatres on August 9, 2024. It is officially a successful tale at the box office. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Released in 2018, Laila Majnu revolves around the tale of lovebirds who witness a tragic end due to classism and politics in society. Avinash Tiwary plays the role of Qais Bhatt, the son of a rich businessman in a society with strong political connections. Tripti Dimri is the leading heroine who belongs to a reputed family and is a flirt, leading to several questions about her character. They fall in love, but the wait is too long due to multiple hurdles, and the end is heartbreaking.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office

Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s film has completed 31 days at the box office. It has made a total collection of 8.70 crores net in India. The romantic drama has maintained a superb hold with no drop in the fourth week, compared to Week 3. Around 0.70 crores were added to the kitty in the fifth weekend.

Laila Majnu is now a success!

Laila Majnu was made on a budget of 10 crores. It had made 2.50 crores during its original run. This means the re-release has already earned 248% higher than the initial figures. When combined, the overall box office collections now stand at 11.20 crores. It has recovered its cost and is officially a success tale. The film has made returns of 12% so far, it is to be seen where the re-release figures eventually land.

