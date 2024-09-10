With no stringent competition at the box office, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree is continuing its golden run. The movie is also eyeing the coveted 600 crore mark, and we will not be surprised if it achieves that milestone in the coming days. Despite some South releases going strong and the re-release of some iconic Hindi movies, there is no stopping for Stree 2. Look at how the movie fared at the box office on its 26th day.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 26

The film witnessed a 24% dip from Friday (September 6), wherein it had 4.84 crore. On its fourth Monday (September 9), Stree 2 earned 3.60 crore at the box office. The total India net collection of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao movie now stands at 555.04 crore. Nevertheless, the horror-comedy film is still going steady, with no significant releases at the forefront. It might directly face competition with the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara which will be released on September 27, 2024. Apart from this, the National Cinema Day on September 20, 2024, might also give the movie a good boost.

Beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Become The 6th Highest Grossing Indian Film

Well, Stree 2 ticking off some milestones with its steady box office collections is not a surprise. After its fourth Monday, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has added yet another feather to its cap. The movie’s 26-day collection of 555.04 crore has made it topple Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to become the 6th highest-grossing movie in India. It has beaten Animal’s lifetime collection of 554 crore.

About Stree

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. The movie was directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the OG 2018 film. The film also had exciting cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan. The plot revolves around a new terrifying antagonist, a ghost called Sarkata, who tends to abduct all the progressive women of Chanderi. The movie also received a positive response in terms of the performances of the central star cast. Many fans are excited to see what Stree 3 will hold new in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe.

