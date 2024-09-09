Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, yet again proved that it still has enough fuel left in it. The film found itself in a lucky position where there were no major Bollywood releases for weeks, and as a result, it has already achieved some historic milestones. In the latest development, the horror comedy has now surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Keep reading for a detailed Indian box office report for day 26!

The Amar Kaushik-directed film has been showing its dominance like anything. Apart from the urban centers, it is performing well in the interiors. In fact, there have been some pockets that were not performing up to the mark in the post-pandemic era, but for this sequel, they have been showing good occupancy. However, unlike Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal, this Shraddha Kapoor-led horror comedy didn’t perform that well in the southern part of India.

Coming to day 26 report, Stree 2 yet again flexed its muscle by maintaining a stronghold on the fourth Monday. As compared to the fourth Friday’s 4.84 crores, the film showed a minimal drop and raked in 3.50-4.20 crores, as per early trends flowing in. With this, the Indian box office tally moves up to 554.94-555.64 crores.

So, in 26 days flat, Stree 2 managed to surpass the domestic lifetime of Animal (554 crores) and emerged as the second highest-grossing film in Bollywood history. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is ruling the top spot with 640.42 crores.

With such a hold, the Stree sequel is in a comfortable position to be the next entrant of the 600 crore club from Bollywood. Until Jr NTR’s Devara arrives on September 27, the film will continue to mint moolah.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

