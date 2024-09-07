After the monumental success of RRR, Jr NTR is all set for a roaring comeback on the big screen with his Devara. As the Tollywood superstar returns after almost two and a half years, there’s a huge excitement among fans, and the buzz is really high for his upcoming magnum opus. Talking specifically about the North American box office, it is faring much better than expected in the advance booking of premieres, and it can even beat RRR. Keep reading for a detailed report!

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has proven to be a complete game changer in Jr NTR’s life. After his 2022 Oscar-winning film, NTR has built a massive fan base in the overseas market, especially in the USA and Canada (North America). The anticipation for his upcoming big-scale action entertainer is really high, which could be seen in the thunderous response to premiere shows scheduled for September 26.

As per Venky Box Office, Devara is going great at the North American box office, and for premieres, it has already sold tickets worth $625K (as of 9 am IST), which equals 5.24 crores. It includes $581K (4.87 crores) from the USA alone, while the rest is contributed by Canada. There are still 19 days to go, so the film aims for a big total before the first premiere show begins.

At such a pace, Devara has a strong chance of overtaking RRR in premieres. For those who don’t know, RRR did a business of a whopping 26.46 crores gross through premieres at the North American box office. And in pre-sales alone, the biggie had enjoyed a collection of around $2.5 million (20.99 crores).

As we can see, the Jr NTR starrer has amassed 5.24 crores from North American premieres’ pre-sales. So, Devara has already covered 19.80% of RRR’s total premiere shows’ collection, giving itself a strong chance of surpassing the juggernaut of RRR.

