Paramount Pictures’ Transformers One is an upcoming sci-fi animated feature based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line. The movie is set to premiere in a few weeks, in September only. Directed by Josh Cooley, it is a spin-off in the Transformers franchise and the first theatrical animated feature since 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie. The film’s debut weekend box office predictions are here. To learn more about them in detail, please scroll below.

The 1986 movie was based on the Transformers television series. The upcoming film will feature the origins and early relationship of Optimus Prime and Megatron and how they went from brothers-in-arms to foes. It is an origin story set on Cybertron and revolves around the history of the Transformers race.

According to Box Office Pro’s report, Transformers One is the only major animated feature to be released after Despicable Me 4. It has a chance of becoming the biggest-ever September opening for an animated film if it surpasses Hotel Transylvania 2’s $48.4 million domestic opening. The report stated that the upcoming animated feature is predicted to earn between $40 million and $50 million at the domestic box office.

The 2015 Hotel Transylvania 2 is the sequel to the 2012 monster comedy-drama Hotel Transylvania. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $169.7 million in its domestic run. Globally, it collected an impressive $475.18 million, and it was made on a budget of $80 million.

Meanwhile, Transformers One has an ensemble voice cast headlined by Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime and Bryan Tyree Henry has voiced D 16/Megatron. The voice cast features Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, and Isaac C Singleton Jr in crucial roles.

Chris Hemsworth’s Transformers One will be released in the theatres on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

