Gru and his minions continue to wreak havoc at the global box office seven weeks after storming the theaters. Despite being in theaters for nearly two months, Despicable Me 4 continues to pull impressive figures at the box office. It has soared past a massive milestone.

Days after its July release, the Illumination/Universal film helped push the Despicable Me Franchise past the $5 billion mark globally, making it the highest-grossing franchise of all time. After becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2024 earlier this month, Despicable Me 4 has now pushed the franchise past the $5.5 Billion mark.