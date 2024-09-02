Gru and his minions continue to wreak havoc at the global box office seven weeks after storming the theaters. Despite being in theaters for nearly two months, Despicable Me 4 continues to pull impressive figures at the box office. It has soared past a massive milestone.
Days after its July release, the Illumination/Universal film helped push the Despicable Me Franchise past the $5 billion mark globally, making it the highest-grossing franchise of all time. After becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2024 earlier this month, Despicable Me 4 has now pushed the franchise past the $5.5 Billion mark.
Nearly two months after its release, Despicable Me 4 crossed the $900M mark globally after grossing $12.3 million overseas over the weekend. The film has earned $559.6 million overseas and $354.1 million stateside for a $913.8 million worldwide cume.
The movie has earned over eight times its $100 million budget and is surprisingly the second worst-performing film in the six-film franchise. Despicable Me 4 is the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise behind Despicable Me’s $544 million. The other four films have made over $900 million, with Minions and Despicable Me 3 breaking the billion-dollar mark.
Collectively, the animated franchise has grossed $5.5 billion, solidifying its place as the top earner for the foreseeable future. Here are the highest-grossing animated franchises.
- Despicable Me – $5.5 Billion
- Shrek – $4.022 Billion
- Toy Story Franchise – $3.270 Billion
- Ice Age Franchise – $3.219 Billion
- Frozen Franchise – $2.7 Billion
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
