Alien: Romulus Box Office (Worldwide): Closes In On $300 Million Mark After Surpassing Alien Covenant's Global Run

Days after beating Alien Covenant’s domestic box office total, Alien: Romulus has overtaken its predecessor at the worldwide box office by a significant margin. The latest entry in the long-running science-fiction franchise is now the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. it’s also closing in on a major box office milestone.

The ninth instalment in the Alien franchise is set between the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens. On August 29, 2024, less than two weeks after opening in theatres, the Fede Álvarez-directed film reached a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Last week, Romulus beat Alien Covenant’s entire $74.2 domestic run by grossing over $74.3 million domestically in 11 days, becoming the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise at the domestic box office.

Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, Alien: Romulus earned over $10 million at the domestic box office for a $88 million stateside total. Meanwhile, in its third weekend, Alien: Romulus chomped up another $22.6 million overseas, bringing its international cume to $194.7M.

With a production budget of $80 million, Alien: Romulus Worldwide is at $283.5 Million. This makes Romulus the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise after surpassing Ridley Scott’s directorial Alien Covenat’s $238 million lifetime earnings.

Romulus is also soaring towards the $300 million mark at the global box office, which it will undoubtedly reach in the next few days. Prometheus, also directed by Scott, remains the series’ top-grossing film, with a $402.4 million global haul. It remains to be seen if Alien: Romulus can settle in as the highest-grosser in the franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

