Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Tim Burton’s Sequel Eyes $35 Million+ Opening Day After Scoring Well In Paid Previews

Tim Burton’s anticipated sequel is gearing up for a record-breaking September opening weekend after raking in $13 million in Thursday previews. The film starring Michael Keaton as the titular Ghost is on track to deliver one of the biggest September openings of all time.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earned the second-highest paid previews in 2024, behind Deadpool and Wolverine, which made a whopping $38.5 million in Thursday previews at the box office. The Horror Comedy is now tied with Disney’s Inside Out 2, which also earned $13 in Thursday previews. The Warner Bros film beat Dune Part 2’s $12 million in previews to take the second spot alongside Inside Out 2.

The film also recorded the second-biggest September preview number behind another Warners Bros. blockbuster, It, which took in $13.5 million. The 2017 R-rated flick also broke the record for the highest-grossing September release, raking in a $123 million opening. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on course to be the second biggest September release. Currently, 2019’s It Chapter Two holds the spot with a $91.1 million opening weekend collection.

According to Deadline, following the solid performance, Beetlejuice 2 is eyeing a $38M first day, including previews. The film is also on course to rake in $90 million—$95 million opening weekend. However, Hollywood Reporter projected north of $100 million opening weekend.

Warner Bros’s box office prediction is in line with Deadline’s reporting, suggesting they are being conservative in their estimation. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice could very well exceed expectations and accumulate over $100 million at the domestic box office on the opening weekend.

Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel opens 36 years after Beetlejuice was released in theaters and grossed $74 million ( over $195 when adjusted for inflation) at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

