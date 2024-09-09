Blake Lively-led It Ends With Us has achieved a significant feat at the global box office, crossing a major milestone during its fifth weekend. The movie was made on a meager budget but has now raked in much more, thereby making it a considerable success. Despite its fair share of controversies, the film continues to do well domestically and globally. Keep scrolling for the latest numbers.

The film came out around two weeks after the release of the Marvel biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine starring Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. Justin Baldoni’s movie held its ground and stayed in the top five domestic charts for several weeks. It has recently entered the top 10 highest-grossing films in the US list by surpassing A Quiet Place: Day One’s domestic haul. It seems the Gossip Girl‘s charm, coupled with such a powerful script, is working wonders at the box office.

According to the report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Blake Lively starrer drama collected a strong $10.8 million on its fourth weekend from the international markets. It only dipped 30.8% from last weekend. Justin Baldoni‘s film reached a $168 million international cume from its collection across over 60 regions, and there are markets where it has yet to be released.

The movie was eyeing The Fault in Our Stars’ global haul for the past few days and has finally managed to surpass its $307.2 million lifetime. Back in the US, Ut Ends With Us has collected $141.4 million so far, and adding that to the international cume, the film’s worldwide collection crosses the $300 million mark as it reaches $309.4 million global cume. It is over 12 times the film’s production budget of only $25 million. The global box office collections of this Blake Lively starrer are 1137% more than its production budget, and it is undoubtedly a huge success for Justin Baldoni and the team.

In the United States, the movie collected $3.8 million on its fifth weekend, reaching $141.4 million at the North American box office. It is eyeing a $145 million-$155 million run in the US; meanwhile, globally, the film aims at $340 million-$350 million in its lifetime. Besides this, It Ends With Us is now the 10th highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office as it pushed A Quiet Place: Day One off the list.

It Ends With Us was released on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Continues Its Victory Run Even After 86 Days, Beats Jurassic World’s $1.6 Billion+ To Become 8th Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News