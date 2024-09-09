Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-action flick Brahmastra clocks in two years today (September 9). The movie was the first collaboration of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film grabbed several eyeballs as it took several years to finally get off the post-production stage and released into the theatres. Let us take a trip down memory lane and revisit the movie’s box office performance.

Mounted on a staggering budget of almost 400 crore, many expectations were banking on Brahmastra. Even before its release, it was announced that the movie would be a part of a trilogy franchise. Released in 2022, Brahmastra’s India net collections were 268 crore. At the same time, the gross collections came to 316.24 crore. The movie earned around 114 crore in its overseas collections. This led to the worldwide collections of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer going to 430.24 crore.

However, Brahmastra’s verdict was average since, given its humongous budget, the movie could have performed even better. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer could not recover much of its mammoth budget, which was disappointing. The movie also fell prey to a lot of mixed reactions. Some fans praised the effort of director Ayan Mukerji in coming up with the story of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who is destined to save the world from apocalyptic destruction from an evil sorcerer called Dev. However, others felt that the inculcation of the romantic plotline in the movie took away the focus from the storyline of the Astras. At the same time, others felt Alia Bhatt screaming ‘Shiva Shiva’ to be highly irritating onscreen. Nevertheless, Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry was praised by the masses.

Many speculations surround the second part of Brahmastra, which will focus on Dev, who is actually Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor)’s father. Ayan Mukerji has repeatedly hinted that the second part is already in the works. There are rumors that Ranveer Singh might play Dev, while Deepika Padukone was already revealed to be playing Amrita, Shiva’s mother and Dev’s former love interest in the movie.

