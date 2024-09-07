Last year, we witnessed a polarising blockbuster in the form of Animal, which shattered several records at the Indian box office. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the film, despite controversies, turned out to be a historic success and became the first ‘A’ rated film to enter the 500 crore club. With a superb hold over ticket counters, it also comfortably crossed the 550 crore mark and surpassed all-time blockbusters like Gadar 2 and Pathaan.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, it didn’t impact the film a bit and began its record-breaking journey from the opening day itself as it clocked a humongous 63.80 crores at the Indian box office on day 1.

After such a thunderous start, extraordinary word-of-mouth among the targetted young audience spread like wildfire. Also, the debates and controversies all around kept attracting the crowd to theatres. With all the buzz, Animal amassed a gigantic 338.63 crores during the opening week. Further, it maintained a solid grip for weeks and ended up posting an all-time blockbuster lifetime collection of 554 crores.

Check out the daily breakdown of Animal at the Indian box office (all languages):

Day 1 – 63.80 crores

Day 2 – 67.27 crores

Day 3 – 70.69 crores

First weekend – 201.76 crores

Day 4 – 44.47 crores

Day 5 – 37.82 crores

Day 6 – 30.45 crores

Day 7 – 24.13 crores

First week – 338.63 crores

Day 8 – 23.53 crores

Day 9 – 35.33 crores

Day 10 – 36.53 crores

Day 11 – 14.32 crores

Day 12 – 12.37 crores

Day 13 – 9.87 crores

Day 14 – 8.56 crores

Second week – 140.51 crores

Day 15 – 8.85 crores

Day 16 – 12.80 crores

Day 17 – 13.30 crores

Day 18 – 5.55 crores

Day 19 – 5.40 crores

Day 20 – 5 crores

Day 21 – 2.73 crores

Third week – 53.63 crores

Day 22 – 1.11 crores

Day 23 – 1.76 crores

Day 24 – 2.11 crores

Day 25 – 1.92 crores

Day 26 – 1.14 crores

Day 27 – 1.07 crores

Day 28 – 1.05 crores

Fourth week – 10.16 crores

Fifth week – 7.50 crores

Remaining days – 3.57 crores

Lifetime collection – 554 crores

