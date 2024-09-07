Last year, we witnessed a polarising blockbuster in the form of Animal, which shattered several records at the Indian box office. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the film, despite controversies, turned out to be a historic success and became the first ‘A’ rated film to enter the 500 crore club. With a superb hold over ticket counters, it also comfortably crossed the 550 crore mark and surpassed all-time blockbusters like Gadar 2 and Pathaan.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, it didn’t impact the film a bit and began its record-breaking journey from the opening day itself as it clocked a humongous 63.80 crores at the Indian box office on day 1.
After such a thunderous start, extraordinary word-of-mouth among the targetted young audience spread like wildfire. Also, the debates and controversies all around kept attracting the crowd to theatres. With all the buzz, Animal amassed a gigantic 338.63 crores during the opening week. Further, it maintained a solid grip for weeks and ended up posting an all-time blockbuster lifetime collection of 554 crores.
Check out the daily breakdown of Animal at the Indian box office (all languages):
- Day 1 – 63.80 crores
- Day 2 – 67.27 crores
- Day 3 – 70.69 crores
First weekend – 201.76 crores
- Day 4 – 44.47 crores
- Day 5 – 37.82 crores
- Day 6 – 30.45 crores
- Day 7 – 24.13 crores
First week – 338.63 crores
- Day 8 – 23.53 crores
- Day 9 – 35.33 crores
- Day 10 – 36.53 crores
- Day 11 – 14.32 crores
- Day 12 – 12.37 crores
- Day 13 – 9.87 crores
- Day 14 – 8.56 crores
Second week – 140.51 crores
- Day 15 – 8.85 crores
- Day 16 – 12.80 crores
- Day 17 – 13.30 crores
- Day 18 – 5.55 crores
- Day 19 – 5.40 crores
- Day 20 – 5 crores
- Day 21 – 2.73 crores
Third week – 53.63 crores
- Day 22 – 1.11 crores
- Day 23 – 1.76 crores
- Day 24 – 2.11 crores
- Day 25 – 1.92 crores
- Day 26 – 1.14 crores
- Day 27 – 1.07 crores
- Day 28 – 1.05 crores
Fourth week – 10.16 crores
Fifth week – 7.50 crores
Remaining days – 3.57 crores
Lifetime collection – 554 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
