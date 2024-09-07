The Greatest Of All Time has begun its box office journey on a fantastic note. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, the sci-fi action drama is witnessing fantastic trends in the overseas markets, especially in North America. The first weekend has yet to conclude, but The GOAT is already close to breaking even in the USA/ Canada markets. Scroll below for all the details!

The GOAT was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. The advance booking sales for the opening weekend are projected to cross 100 crores. On the opening day, the Venkat Prabhu directorial amassed 48.68 crores gross (including premieres) in the overseas market. The worldwide collections came to 101.78 crores.

The Greatest Of All Time Overseas Business

According to the Venky Box Office, The Greatest Of All Time is valued to break even at $3 million in North America, which is around 26 crores in INR. Thalapathy Vijay’s film managed to clock in 13 crores on the opening day alone. This means the film needs only 13 crores more to break even in the overseas market.

Given the massive hype around The GOAT, that milestone is likely to be achieved within the first opening weekend. Thalapathy Vijay will add many feathers to his cap before concluding his run as an actor and venturing into politics.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is a science-fiction action film produced by AGS Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which marks his 68th outing in a feature film. He is reportedly paid a sum of 200 crores for his role in the film, making his the highest-paid Indian actor.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

