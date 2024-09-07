The Greatest Of All Time is inching closer towards its 100 crore+ weekend with full force. It made a smashing debut on Thursday with collections of 45 crores. Despite a working Friday, it maintained a strong hold. Now, advance booking sales suggest a ‘dhamakedaar’ weekend is on the cards. Scroll below to know the pre-sales sum for day 3.

Venkat Prabhu’s directorial was expected to open above the 50 crore mark. Unfortunately, with an underperformance in Telugu states, that could not happen. It is battling against Demonte Colony 2, Vaazhai, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, among others, to generate the highest footfalls at the ticket windows. The reviews may have been mixed, but the film continues to garner massive love because of the sentimental factor attached to it. As many would know, it is Thalapathy Vijay’s penultimate film before his political entry.

The Greatest Of All Time Day 3 Pre-Sales

As per the latest box office update flowing in, The GOAT has added 19 cores gross to its kitty via pre-sales on day 3. This is a growth of 25% compared to advance booking sales of 14.25 crores gross made on Friday. The figures will only get bigger and better with spot bookings, especially during the evening and night shows.

Around 9.81 lakhs+ tickets have been sold on Saturday, which is almost 2 lakhs higher than the second day. Given the current scenario, Thalapathy Vijay’s biggie could very well cross the 30 crore mark and go way beyond it today. With that, it will mark its entry into the 100 crore club!

The GOAT Budget

As confirmed by the CEO of production company AGS Entertainment, The Greatest Of All Time is made on a budget of 400 crores. This includes 200 crores paid to Thalapathy Vijay in salary, making him the highest-paid Indian actor of all time. The film has earned around 190 crores from theatrical rights alone and needs around 2X to break even.

