Transformers is a popular franchise kickstarted by the celebrated director Michael Bay. The first film was released in 2007, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in key roles. Megan gained a lot of recognition from her role in the movie and her unabashed interviews. The franchise has seven live-action movies, and an animated feature, Transformers One, is about to release in a few days. The franchise has collected over $5.28 billion globally over the years. Let us check out the movies ranked as per their global collections.

The first five Transformers movies were directed by Michale Bay. The sixth movie, Bumblebee, was directed by Travis Knight, and the seventh one, released in 2023, was helmed by Steven Caple Jr. It is one of the highest-grossing film franchises, which is mostly successful at the box office.

For the unversed, before the live-action franchise came into being, there was an animated movie, The Transformers: The Movie, which was released in 1986. Steven Spielberg is a big fan of the Transformers comics and toys; therefore, they signed on as executive producer in 2004. Megan Fox was part of the franchise in the first two films and gained wider fame after appearing in them. However, due to her controversial comments about Michael Bay, she left the franchise.

Let us check out the collections of the Transformers movies as we rank them:

Transformers: Dark of the Moon [2011] – $1.12 billion Transformers: Age of Extinction [2014] – $1.10 billion Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen [2009] – $836.30 million Transformers [2007] – $709.70 million Transformers: The Last Knight [2017] – $605.42 million Bumblebee [2018] – $467.98 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts [2023] – $438.96 million

Michael Bay’s directed Transformers movies evidently collected more than the other directors who helmed the rest of the franchise’s films. Bay-helmed movies contributed around $4.37 billion of the franchise’s $5.28 billion worth.

Meanwhile, the upcoming animated Transformers One movie, with the voice cast of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry, will be released in theatres on September 20. It is predicted to earn between $40 million and $50 million at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (Japan): Despite Less Than $1 Million Start, Sci-Fi Horror Film Ends Up At #1 On Friday, Eyeing For A Decent Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News