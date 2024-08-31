Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson have had a strong on-screen presence in various films. The two A-list actors have brought their versatility in multiple films, including the 2011’s We Bought a Zoo. Damon starred as Benjamin Mee, a widowed father who buys a rundown zoo in hopes of starting fresh with his children while Johansson’s Kelly Foster, the zookeeper, helps Benjamin navigate the challenges of restoring the zoo. While their on-screen chemistry was natural, there was an incident that didn’t quite go the way the viewers might expect.

In a throwback interview for LADbible TV, Damon opened up about an intimate scene with Johansson for a dramedy film for which the actress wasn’t prepared. The Oppenheimer actor shared with co-star Emily Blunt, “We went to lunch and she and I both thought [filming the kissing scene] was over and she ate, like, an onion sandwich. And she came in and [director] Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was, like, a tight shot of the kiss.”

Damon continued, “And she goes ‘Aw s—! I literally just had – I had, like, an onion sandwich.’” The topic of kissing co-stars came up when Blunt and Damon questioned whether you should tell someone if they have bad breath.

The actor explained with a laugh that it was horrible for him, calling the kiss “hell.” Blunt chimed in and playfully teased him asking if he was slightly aroused getting to kiss her. Damon replied, “I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath, which I didn’t even smell. Cause her breath smells like roses.”

Well, the onion-breathed kiss wasn’t the only anecdote the actors had to endure on the set of We Bought a Zoo. The Marvel star once shared with People that the scariest moment in the film was watching a “terrified” Damon “cry like a baby and rock back and forth when the snakes were spread all over the set.”

Johansson explained that he was sweating as the actor admitted that he was afraid of snakes and was bullied into interacting with them by Johansson and the kids.

