Recent viral photos are giving us a blast from the past with Johansson and Jack Antonoff cozying up in their teenage years. Yes, you read that right—ScarJo and the man behind Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” were an item back in the day!

The Tickets Please Podcast shared these nostalgic snaps on Instagram, revealing a young Scarlett and Jack looking all sorts of smitten at the Professional Children’s School in NYC around 2001 (via Cinema Blend). One photo even captures Jack planting a kiss on ScarJo’s nose. Sweet, right?

But here’s the real kicker: Antonoff isn’t just a footnote in Johansson’s past. He’s the genius behind many of Taylor Swift’s hits, like Anti-Hero. And that’s where things get really intriguing. The connection between these two stars isn’t just a high school fling—it’s a tangled web of Hollywood relationships.

User @gretchen.radde broke it down for us in a comment that’s pure gold: “Jack and Scarlett date. Scarlett marries Ryan. Ryan marries Blake. Blake BFF is Taylor. Taylor writes with Jack. 🤯” So, let’s unpack this soap opera: Jack Antonoff and Scarlett Johansson dated. Scarlett then married Ryan Reynolds, who later married Blake Lively. Blake’s BFF? Taylor Swift. And Taylor writes hits with Jack. Talk about a full-circle moment!

A friend from Antonoff’s high school days told Page Six that the romance fizzled out after graduation, as Scarlett dove headfirst into Hollywood. Antonoff, then the lead singer of Steel Train, seemed to channel his post-breakup feelings into his angst-ridden song “Better Love,” with lyrics like “Scars are in her name / And she scars me with blame” and “This girl, she had it kind of sweet / ‘Till fame swept her off her feet.”

Fast forward two decades, and both Johansson and Antonoff are thriving in their careers. Scarlett recently lent her voice to Transformers One, while Antonoff is busy producing Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. He even joined Taylor for a surprise duet of “Getaway Car” during her New Jersey shows last May, proving their musical chemistry is still going strong.

So there you have it—Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff’s high school romance was just the beginning of a whirlwind of celebrity connections. Who knew a teenage fling could set the stage for such a tangled Hollywood tale?

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Sets Hearts Aflutter In Red Tulle As Gen-Z Fashionista Stuns In A Dior Gown At The Venice Film Festival—Goth Chic Done Right!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News