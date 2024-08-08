Megan Fox is one of the most attractive actresses in Hollywood. She rose to prominence with her iconic role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers. But do you know she would drink apple cider vinegar to lose weight so she could continue to look enchanting and even once defended her ‘s*x symbol’ tag? Scroll below for an interesting throwback.

We’re all aware of the infamous Transformers controversy when director Michael Bay was pissed with Megan for losing a lot of weight. He wanted her to gain pounds for the sequel, and the entire cast and crew reportedly agreed that she did not look “curvy” enough like she used to. The drama ended with the actress quitting the role and comparing the filmmaker to Adolf Hitler, which was whole another controversy!

In 2008, Megan Fox was voted the sexiest woman in the world. She was once asked about what she does to remain healthy and the actress revealed to The Sun, “It’s just water and raw apple cider vinegar and it just cleans out your system entirely.” The Transformers actress faced a lot of backlash for her statement as many health experts came forward and busted her claims.

Soon after, in another interview with GQ Magazine, Megan Fox defended her ‘s*x symbol’ tag and responded, “I think it’s wonderful I’m viewed as a sex symbol. I didn’t decide I’m going be an actress because I want to be respected for how I play chess. Part of Hollywood is being perceived as attractive.”

Megan Fox had shed almost 30 pounds for her role in Jennifer’s Body. She later regretted her decision as she fell into depression and witnessed a lot of hair loss.

On the professional front, Megan Fox was last seen in The Expendables 4, aka, Expend4bles. She joined Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone in the 2023 action comedy.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi thriller Subservience, co-starring Michele Morrone.

