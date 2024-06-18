Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh Ready To Step Into The Role Of Dev, Fans Think Actor Has Started Preparing For The Sequel Because Of This Reason

Ayan Mukherjee’s mythological fantasy flick Brahamstra was iconic for many reasons. Mukherjee described it very early on as a three-part film series or trilogy. After the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, fans are now eager to see what Brahamstra Part 2: Dev would be like. Fans also think that Ranveer Singh has already started prepping for his role as Dev, none of which has been confirmed. Viewers have been speculating that DEv will be played by Ranveer Singh ever since the first movie dropped.

Audiences who have enjoyed Brahmāstra are looking forward to a second part, and with speculations aiming at Ranveer Singh as Dev, the anticipation has grown even more. The first part of the mythical fantasy movie created by Ayan Mukerji and starring a couple – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – drew the audience’s attention to it. But now, with the news rolling in regarding the inclusion of Ranveer Singh in the film’s cast. They say that Singh has already begun training for the movie role based on the recent activities and changes in his appearance and behavior. This casting update and the mysterious end notes set by the first part have raised the stakes big time for Brahmāstra Part 2.

On Tuesday, some of his photos appeared on Twitter and Instagram with a caption that said, ‘New look, new vibe,’ and the fans fell in love with Ranveer Singh’s new avatar.

Ranveer was seen wearing a neat beard, a grey sweater neatly fitting his well-built body, and showing shyness, making his fans go gaga. People fumed in fan theories about whether this shift could be related to his rumored casting in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part Two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The buzz reached its crescendo when news came out that Ranveer Singh had been finalized for the role of Dev in the sequel opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Following this, fans lashed out with some hearty responses to this choice of casting. However, the on-scripting for the second part is still said to be in progress. Brahmastra 2 is set to go on floors in 2025.

At the same time, Mukerji is busy with War 2, while Ranveer plans to shoot for Baiju Bawra this year. Sadly, there is no sign of Ranveer’s expected movie Rakshas with Prasanth Varma as the director because the makers have pulled the plug on this project officially. Nevertheless, the gifted performer Ranveer Singh complimented Prasanth on his talent and intimated possibilities of future cooperation and excellent projects of that kind.

As of now, there have been no official casting updates about Brahmastra 2: Deva.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Farah Khan Reveals Hrithik Roshan’s Reaction When Approached For Main Hoon Na: “He Said, ‘Shah Rukh Khan Will…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News