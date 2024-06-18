Main Hoon Na was released in 2004. Directed by Farah Khan, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. It is one of the most loved SRK movies, appreciated for its story, performances, and music. It was the first time SRK and Farah worked together.

Everyone loves Shah Rukh Khan’s performance as Major Ram Prasad Sharma. Main Hoon Na isn’t limited to one genre as it’s a romantic drama, college rom-com, a patriotic movie and a story of a long-lost brother. Everyone loves Ram and Lucky, aka Laxman’s (Zayed Khan) bond in the story. But did you know Hrithik Roshan was the first choice to play the character?

Farah Khan On Hrithik Roshan For Main Hoon Na

For a long time, there were reports that Hrithik Roshan or Abhishek Bachchan were considered for the role of Laxman in Main Hoon Na. Farah already had the story ready and wanted Hrithik, who was working on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, in her movie. The moment Farah saw Hrithik give his first shot, she knew he would be a star and told his father, Rakesh Roshan, the same.

The director told Radio Nasha, “That time, I told Hrithik that I’d written a script and that he’d be the young boy… He was very excited. He said, ‘Shah Rukh will (work) with me?’ I said, ‘Of course’. That was the (dynamic). And then, obviously, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was released, Hrithik became a huge star, and the rest is history.”

Back then, there were reports of tension between Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. There was alleged chatter that Hrithik would take SRK’s place. Reportedly, the tension between the duo was felt during the shooting of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Today, both SRK and Hrithik are cordial with each other, despite the past reports and movie clashes at the box office.

