Hrithik Roshan has always been very choosy when it comes to script selection. As a result, we don’t often see him on the big screen. In the post-COVID era, too, he has come up with just two films, while his contemporaries have been regular with their big screen appearances. Unfortunately, none of these two films emerged as a clean success at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

If you closely follow the box office, you’ll be aware that the dynamics of the film business have totally changed in the post-pandemic era. The audience has become quite blunt when it comes to choosing films for a theatrical watch. If the content isn’t engaging enough, the audience will reject it straight away. So, it’s really hard for films to survive in this new phase.

Before COVID-19, Hrithik Roshan’s last release was War. The film was a huge success, with its worldwide earnings exceeding 450 crores gross. Unfortunately, the momentum wasn’t maintained when things started getting normal after the pandemic ended. After the pandemic, the first release of Hrithik was Vikram Vedha, an official remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha.

Released in 2022, Vikram Vedha had things working in favor, including critical acclaim and word-of-mouth, but the good enough exposure of the original film in the Hindi belt dented the box office potential of Hrithik’s remake. In the lifetime run, it earned just 77.51 crores net in India and was declared a flop. At the worldwide box office, it raked in 138 crores gross.

After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan came up with Fighter earlier this year. If we look at the numbers in isolation, the film did good business, but considering the scale and sky-high expectations, it wasn’t good enough. In India, it raked in 212.50 crores net and got a losing verdict. Globally, it earned 351.75 crores gross.

So, if we combine the collection of these films, Hrithik Roshan’s global sum stands at 489.75 crores gross in the post-pandemic era.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

