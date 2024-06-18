If we ask you to choose Ranbir Kapoor’s career best, some of you might say Sanju, but there will be a lot who would choose Rockstar in the blink of an eye, without a doubt. And this second lot seems to be helping the Imtiaz Ali film have a phenomenal run at the box office with its re-release.
Rockstar Re-Release Box Office
Ranbir Kapoor‘s musical drama was re-released four weeks ago, and it has been churning out brilliant numbers at the box office ever since. In one month, it has earned almost 5.65 crore at the box office.
In fact with the fifth weekend, Rockstar Re-Release Box Office is trending better than the original box office. In four weeks, the re-release box office has already taken Rockstar’s box office to 76.65 crore total.
Trending
Rockstar Re-Release 43% Better Than Rockstar
In the fifth weekend of its re-release, Rockstar earned 1.16 crore. This is 43% higher than the entire week 5 collection of Rockstar, which was released in the year 2011. Rockstar earned only 81 lakh in its fifth week.
Rockstar Re-Release Breakdown
Here’s the breakdown for week and weekend collections of the Imtiaz Ali film, which is having a glorious re-run at the box office.
- Week 1 & 2: 1.20 crore
- 3rd Weekend: 0.53 crore
- Week 3: 1.23 crore
- 4th Weekend: 0.98 crore
- Week 4: 2.16 crore
- 5th Weekend: 1.16 crore
Ranbir Kapoor’s Top 10 Shuffle
Rockstar re-release has widened the gap between Ranbir Kapoor’s tenth-highest grosser, Tamasha, and ninth-highest grosser, Rockstar. Check out the list of the highest-grossing films by Ranbir Kapoor at the box office in India.
1. Animal: 554 crore
2. Sanju – 341.22 crore
3. Brahmastra: Part One Shiva: 268 crore
4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 190 crore
5. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 146 crore
6. Barfi: 120 crore
7. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 112.50 crore
8. Rajneeti: 93.75
9. Rockstar: 71 + 5.65 crore
10. Tamasha: 65.50
Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (North America): With 2M+ Prabhas’s Biggie Already Entered Top 10 Highest Indian Grossers List!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News