If we ask you to choose Ranbir Kapoor’s career best, some of you might say Sanju, but there will be a lot who would choose Rockstar in the blink of an eye, without a doubt. And this second lot seems to be helping the Imtiaz Ali film have a phenomenal run at the box office with its re-release.

Rockstar Re-Release Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor‘s musical drama was re-released four weeks ago, and it has been churning out brilliant numbers at the box office ever since. In one month, it has earned almost 5.65 crore at the box office.

In fact with the fifth weekend, Rockstar Re-Release Box Office is trending better than the original box office. In four weeks, the re-release box office has already taken Rockstar’s box office to 76.65 crore total.