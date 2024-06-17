The rumors seem to be true, and strong reports suggest Pushpa 2 has indeed been postponed. The makers are working round the clock to meet deadlines, but it is doubtful that Allu Arjun starrer will be able to arrive on August 15, 2024. Gossip mill suggests Sukumar is already eyeing a December 2024 release, which means a potential box office clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer! Scroll below for all the details!

Last week, rumors broke that Allu Arjun had strictly instructed the team to complete the work on time. However, Sukumar was not happy with some of the sequences and has redesigned them. The reshoots are currently ongoing, and even the antagonist, Fahad Faasil, has allocated additional dates. Given that the work on the floors will be finished by the end of July, the team will not be able to provide their best output by the original deadline.

A new report by Pinkvilla confirms that Pushpa 2 has been postponed. A source close to the development reveals, “The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It’s yesterday that they finally decided to delay the release date and an official announcement on the new date is expected to be made in a day or two.”

The report adds that Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Mythri are considering multiple release dates, including Dussehra 2024, December 2024, and Pongal 2025. Given the current pace, Pushpa 2 will likely arrive in the month of Christmas.

Interestingly, Ram Charan led Game Changer is also eyeing a Christmas 2024 release. The project was initially scheduled to hit the big screens in October but faced multiple delays.

It is worth noting that its director, Shankar, has a massive fan base, especially in the South markets. With Ram Charan’s return after the earth-shattering success of RRR, Game Changer is expected to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film is mounted on a large-scale budget of 250 crores, and fans cannot wait to witness what the duo has in store for us!

Although the updated release dates are mere rumors at this point, the clash of the Titans could be one of the most exciting events at the box office. The makers would certainly try to avoid the dent because of the large production costs.

