Allu Arjun fans seem to be in for a series of disappointments, as his film with Atlee has reportedly been canceled. The news comes shortly after strong rumors of Pushpa 2 being postponed. We hear the collaboration fell off due to the massive demand of fees by the Jawan director, but that is not true! Scroll below for all we know, including the possibility of Salman Khan stepping in.

Director Atlee is currently the superstar filmmaker with whom every actor wants to collaborate! Thanks to his back-to-back successes at the box office, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

All eyes were on Atlee’s next collaboration with Allu Arjun. However, a recent report by Peeping Moon claims that the Pushpa star rejected the offer. A source close to the development reveals, “They were definitely in talks, but it was at a very primary stage, and the collaboration was never finalized as was being speculated in the media. Atlee is still working on the script and hasn’t locked anyone yet. It would have been great to see both of them teaming up on a massive project, but, as of now, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film is not happening.”

Rumors claimed Atlee demanded a hefty salary of 80 crores, but this is not really what led to the decision. The report rubbished these “baseless conjectures” and claimed the duo shares a mutual respect for each other.

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film fell through because their personal preferences did not align. Previously, the duo were also set to work together in Jawan. However, the South superstar was busy with the Pushpa 2 shoot, and Sanjay Dutt was eventually roped in to play the role.

The director has now approached Salman Khan for his upcoming project, but the talks are nascent. In addition, the production timeline has yet to be fixed, but based on the leading actor’s availability, the project will be on the floors. Currently, the team is eyeing the first quarter of 2025.

Here’s hoping Allu Arjun and Atlee find another exciting project they can collaborate on soon!

