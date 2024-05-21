Welcome 3: Did Sanjay Dutt Walk Out After Shooting For 15 Days Because Of Akshay Kumar? Here’s A Fact Check!

Is there bad blood between Sanju Baba and Khiladi Kumar? Well, that’s the question on everyone’s mind since the reports of Sanjay Dutt walking out of Welcome To the Jungle have surfaced. Akshay Kumar’s third installment in the Welcome franchise brings in a mammoth star cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and so many more. That star-studded cast also included Sanjay Dutt, but if reports are to be believed, that isn’t true anymore. Dutt has walked out of the movie after shooting for 15 days. Read on to know the real reason.

When the first glimpse of the movie Welcome To The Jungle was released last year, it generated all the buzz. The makers have roped in a star-studded, jam-packed cast for the funny franchise. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde, with the recent additions of Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani.

But, one of the most anticipated moments was the inclusion of Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt, all comedy legends who have ushered in the 2000 era of comedy. And fans were looking forward to Sanjay Dutt’s presence in the movie. However, as per the report, Sanjay Dutt has backed out of the film after shooting for almost 15 days. But did bad blood with Akshay Kumar cause his exit? Or Was there any other reason? We ran a fact check, and here are the results.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay Dutt has cited date issues for his exit. He has conveyed all the issues to his dear friend Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood. Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening unplanned, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways.”

As per the report, Sanjay has already shot for 15 days. And makers are now confused about whether they should reshoot his scenes or integrate his disappearance into the story. “Sanjay Dutt has shot for some funny portions of Welcome To The Jungle in the first schedule, and the makers are tempted to resume it and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance,” the source added. However, there has been no confirmation of this from Sanjay or Welcome 3’s team yet.

So, there you go, while the news of Sanjay Dutt exiting the movie is true. There is no bad blood with Akshay. And if Sanjay’s scenes are kept in the film, we might still see the much-awaited reunion.

“Welcome to the Jungle,” directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, is a presentation of Base Industries Group. The movie is scheduled to have a significant theatrical debut on December 20, 2024, during the week of Christmas.

