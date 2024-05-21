Excitement rose high, and it was speculated that Ranveer Singh joined hands with the man of the moment, Prashanth Verma, who delivered one of the biggest hits of the year – HanuMan. It was speculated that their film was titled Rakshas, and Ranveer was playing a grey shade in the film.

Rakshas was a superhero film drawing its inspiration from mythology and was set against the backdrop of the Pre-Independence Era. The film was scheduled to be completed before HanuMan sequel Jai HanuMan.

Some reports suggest that Prashanth Verma is now on a hunt for who will replace Ranveer Singh in Rakshas. While other reports claim that the film now stands shelved. But almost all the reports confirm that the much-awaited collaboration has been called off.

Ranveer Singh Even Shot For Posters

The Don 3 superstar flew down to Hyderabad in April for a photoshoot, which was done in order to announce the film on a grand scale. A source close to Pinkvilla said, “Ranveer had traveled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences.”

Prioritizing Deepika Over Everything Else?

Reports also suggest that Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up to welcome a child in September, is currently prioritizing Deepika Padukone and her health over everything else. The actor wants to finish as much work as he can before he finally takes paternal leave and enjoys fatherhood with his newborn.

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Line Up

Ranveer currently has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, where he replaced Shah Rukh Khan, and Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan, which might be a new chapter in Indian superhero films. He also has a film with Aditya Dhar, which was speculated to be The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, there are not many details on that part.

Ranveer Singh, however, has parted ways with Prashanth Verma amicably despite the creative differences, and both have made a promise to work together in the near future.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

