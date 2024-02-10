A year ago, Farhan Akhtar announced that Don 3 was happening with Ranveer Singh. The actor-director made the first two movies with Shah Rukh Khan. For over ten years, fans have eagerly waited for an update about the third part. But when it happened, Farhan announced a completely new Don.

The internet had mixed reactions when it was announced that Ranveer would replace SRK as Don. The Dunki actor played the character with such style and charisma that many were not ready to see someone else taking his place. However, the latest report mentions that Ranveer was not the first choice for Don 3; it was Ranbir Kapoor.

As reported by Times Now, director Farhan Akhtar first approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the character. However, Ranbir rejected the offer, and it went to Ranveer. While these are just speculations, only the actors and the movie’s team know what’s the truth.

Last year, when Ranveer Singh shared that he was going to star in Don 3, he wrote a lovely caption with a childhood picture. In the caption, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star mentioned that he has been dreaming about this for a long time. As a child, he loved the movies and worshipped Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He dreamt of being like them and taking their legacy forward as Don is a manifestation of his childhood dream.

Singh added, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, like they have for numerous characters over the past many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’ Don’. Thank you for your love.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal. He will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2.

Do you think Ranbir would’ve been an apt choice for Don 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Top 100 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films At The Indian Box Office (Since 2008)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News