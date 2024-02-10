Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection: Amongst Kriti Sanon's Top-10 Openers

Kriti Sanon has kick-started 2024 with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the film has just about managed to edge past Shehzada by a couple of lakhs. Last year, when Adipurush was released, it turned out to be a huge opener for Kriti Sanon. The film took the kind of a start, which was one and a half times that of her biggest opener till then, Dilwale, which was her second Hindi release and a multi-starrer.

In between, just before the pandemic, Kriti had delivered another big opener in the form of Dilwale, which was again a multi-starrer. By and large, things did change post-pandemic for all, and subsequently, the opening day collections of Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Shehzada were not really optimal.

Many moons ago, Kriti Sanon started her Bollywood campaign with Heropanti, and its opening day numbers of 6.63 crores were not too far off from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The start of the film is decent, but even Kriti Sanon would agree that she has seen better days, as can be seen in her Top-10 opening day collections:

Adipurush – 36 crore Dilwale – 21 crore Housefull 4 – 19.08 crore Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crore Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crore Bhediya – 7.48 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crore Shehzada – 7 crore Heropanti – 6.63 crore Panipat – 4.12 crore

What has to be seen is where the film eventually lands when it comes to the lifetime numbers. While Bachchan Pandey’s lifetime of 50 crores should be surpassed, the target would be Bhediya, which netted 70 crores. If that happens, then TBMAUJ will find itself placed amongst Kriti’s Top-10 grossers ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

