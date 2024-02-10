Lal Salaam is now out in theatres and playing all across the country. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in leading roles, the film also features an extended cameo of Rajinikanth. While the film had minimal buzz around it, there was some hope of good footfalls on day 1, considering the presence of Rajini. However, it is off to a disappointing start at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam marked the directorial comeback of Aishwarya Rajinikanth after a long gap. Released yesterday, the film opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Speaking about the audience feedback, it’s been mixed so far. In terms of pre-release hype, the sports drama was lagging much behind and as a result, there’s a dismal start on the board.

Day 1 collection of Lal Salaam

The Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial has registered a disappointing start of just 3.50 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. A figure of at least 6-7 crores was expected as the film has a strong cameo of Thalaiva, whose last film ‘Jailer’ was a global blockbuster.

From here, Lal Salaam should aim to score north of 6 crores, and tomorrow, at least 8 crores should come in as that will give some positioning during the weekend.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam marks the directorial return of Rajini’s eldest daughter after 9 years. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. It is backed by Lyca Productions and distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Rajinikanth’s massive salary for the film

Recently, we carried out a story about Rajinikanth’s mammoth salary for his extended cameo appearance. As per the report in Track Tollywood, the superstar has charged a whopping 40 crores. It is learnt that the duration of the cameo is 30-40 minutes, which means Rajini has charged 1 crore or more for each minute.

