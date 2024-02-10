On Thursday, Siddharth Anand directed Fighter, which brought in around 2.50 crores at the box office. Considering the fact it was anyways playing on the lower side, it was expected that Friday would stay on the same lines as well, something that had happened in the week gone by as well. Even if there was a drop coming, at least 2-2.50 crores seemed on the cards. However, what happened was a bit surprising since the collections came down to 1.75 crores.

Agreed that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released this Friday, which means for the first time in its run Fighter did have competition. Still, it isn’t as if the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer had set the box office on fire. There was still a lot of capacity available, considering the wide showcasing for Fighter even in its third week. Hence, the numbers could well have been sustained, more so since it’s playing at IMAX, 3D and 4DX quite prominently, where the ticket prices are much higher.

Nonetheless, the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer is now expected to grow well today. At the very least, one would be looking at 3 crores more coming in. Ideally, the film should have taken a shot at the 5 crores mark since last Saturday’s collections stood at 11 crores, and hence there is a possibility of close to half of that coming in. However, this drop on Friday means that the job becomes much tougher for the exponential growth to come in. So far, the film has collected 191.75 crores and though earlier it was expected that 200 Crore Club entry will happen during the weekend itself, now it will get pushed to the weekdays ahead.

