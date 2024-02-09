Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is now out in theatres. The sci-fi comedy film was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The story is about a man named Aryan, a robotics engineer, falling in love with SIFRA, a robot. Aryan is unaware that SIFRA is a robot.

The film received mixed reviews from the critics. Shahid and Kriti’s chemistry is praised greatly, but the story doesn’t seem convincing enough. In this article, we will tell you what happens towards the end of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and what role Janhvi Kapoor plays in it. (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Ending Explained: What Role Does Janhvi Kapoor Play?

When SIFRA malfunctions and starts harming everyone, Aryan has no choice but to destroy her. He doesn’t wholly damage her, just to the extent that the robot switches off. The movie ends with Dimple Kapadia’s character Urmila introducing the advanced robots designed to make human lives easier. We see that SIFRA is still functioning and not causing any harm to anyone.

Shahid Kapoor’s Aryan is also present at the launch of his aunt and boss, Urmila’s event. Suddenly, someone taps Aryan’s shoulder, and the person is none other than Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi’s character is also a robotic engineer and has newly joined Aryan’s company. She talks to him about her bad relationship luck and how she feels it is better to date a robot.

The conversation ends with the duo deciding to meet over a coffee. While all this is happening, we see SIFRA getting jealous. We’re left wondering how it is possible, considering Kriti Sanon’s robot character was formatted entirely, and Aryan is no longer the admin. With Janhvi’s cameo and SIFRA’s unexpected display of human emotions, the makers have hinted that there might be a Part 2. Does that mean the next film will be a love triangle between Kriti, Shahid and Janhvi? Well, it won’t be a sweet one for sure.

Watch The Trailer Below:

If Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya Part 2 happens for real, it will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s second film with Maddock Films. Well, only time will tell what’s really going to happen and if this turns into a franchise or not.

Have you watched the TBMAUJ movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bhakshak Movie Review: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Is The Reminder Of The Power The Right Kind Of Journalism Holds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News