Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The initial response also remained lukewarm due to a weak promotional strategy ahead of release. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer has been slapped with a legal suit over a kissing scene between the lead actors. Scroll below for all the details!

Fighter was released on January 25, 2024, ahead of Republic Day. It is a never-seen-before aerial action film in Bollywood with references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes. The film has crossed the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Legal notice against Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

As per a report by India TV, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, an officer of the Indian Air Force, has filed a legal notice against Team Fighter. The subject line reads, “Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers.” The legal document states, “AF uniform is not merely a piece of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty, national security, and selfless service.'”

Saumya Deep Das has highly criticized the “scene promoting personal romantic entanglements” that he feels “grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation.”

Fighter kissing scene termed “gross” by IAF officer

The notice continues, “Moreover, it normalises inappropriate behavior in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.'”

Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, or any of the Fighter members have not yet reacted to the legal notice.

More about Fighter

Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Its story has been written by director Siddharth Anand along with Ramon Chibb. The aerial action film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sharib Hashmi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.

