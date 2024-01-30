Fighter Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan Creates History Beating Jason Statham's The Beekeeper, Sydney Sweeney's Anyone But You Being #1 Movie Globally!

After a wonderful ‘long’ weekend, Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is donating high not just in India but at the Global box office. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal made India proud by toppling Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon, being the #1 movie at the Global box office. Now it’s time for Siddharth Anand’s film to rise and shine.

Before getting into the worldwide numbers, let’s examine how Hrithik scored his biggest opening weekend in Germany and surpassed $4 million in North America. Amassing €90K, HR created a record for himself in Germany, and it would now be interesting to track the crazy limits War 2 would cross.

Back at home, Fighter opened to mixed – leaning more towards positive – reviews, which helped the film witness a great jump on day 2, and a similar trajectory was faced overseas as well. Till now, it has collected 153 crores gross, which is equivalent to 123.60 crores nett in India.

The global ‘Dhoom’!

Crossing the $25 million mark over the weekend, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer set the record to be the #1 movie at the Global box office. Comscore breakdown territory-wise reported the film earned $17.7 million from India and $4.3 million from North America.

Surpassing biggies like The Beekeeper & Anyone But You!

Fighter managed to better Jason Statham‘s The Beekeeper, which managed to earn $18.3 million in its third weekend at the box office. It also surpassed Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell’s Anyone But You, which collected around $19 million in its fourth weekend.

Setting an unmatchable base for War 2?

Fighter box office numbers have definitely boosted the confidence of Ayan Mukerji as he preps in full force for War 2. Having Jr NTR & Hrithik Roshan by his side, Ayan is getting ready to collectively drop the jaws of the whole world, and Fighter has laid a perfect base for the same.

