Fighter Box Office Collection (Overseas): With €90K, Hrithik Roshan Marks His Biggest-Opening Weekend In Germany, Surpasses $4 Million In North America

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has collected around 123.60 crore rupees in India in four days and a worldwide collection of around 153 crore gross in three days. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the war film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is churning out great numbers overseas. In fact, after entering the global charts and ruling at number 1 with a fantastic $25.13 Million, the film has crossed 200 crore gross worldwide in four days.

The box office breakdown overseas seems rather interesting, with the film hitting a major landmark in the opening weekend in Germany. Hrithik Roshan has delivered his best opening weekend ever in the territory.

Fighter Goes Past €90K In Germany

According to collections documented by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the war drama has gone past €90K in Germany, which is a rare achievement for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s films. Last year, only five Bollywood films could achieve this landmark, out of which the top 3 belonged to the three Shah Rukh Khan releases – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The other two releases were Animal and Tiger 3.

Hrithik Roshan’s Top 5 Films In Germany

Considering the collections of Germany, Siddharth Anand‘s film has delivered the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for HR. Hrithik crossed his own War’s €41K to claim the top spot for the highest weekend in the territory.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing weekends delivered by Hrithik Roshan in Germany.

1. Fighter – €90K

2. War – €41K

3. Super 30 – €16K

4. Kaabil – €15K

5. Mohenjodaro – €13K

Fighter Box Office Collection Overseas

Hrithik Roshan, as Patty, has won hearts abroad. Fighter has grossed almost $4 Million in North America. The film, in four days, has achieved a remarkable run at the box office in different territories. Here’s a breakdown for the same.

North America – $4.1 Million

Australia – $810K

New Zealand – $200K

UK/Ire – $765K

Germany – $100K

Europe – $250K

Asia Pacific – $500K

Others – $100K approximately

The film has been banned in Gulf countries except for the UAE. However, the release of the film in these territories is under consideration. It would be interesting to see if the release in these countries gives an overall boost to Fighter’s overseas box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

