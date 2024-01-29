Hrithik Roshan-led Fighter ended its 4-day extended opening weekend yesterday, and although it has accumulated less than what it was expected to do, the mark of 100 crore (net collection) has been crossed. The film is still stuck in a wait-and-watch scenario, and today’s performance will determine a lot of things. Let’s find out how the advance booking for the crucial day 5 is!

It’s an underwhelming start, but there’s still hope!

In the entire opening weekend, Fighter managed to score 30 crores only once, and that came on the Republic Day holiday. Given the lack of competition in theatres, the film could have achieved the respective number on all four days, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. Still, the biggie has a chance to achieve a desirable fate at ticket windows, and for that, the first Monday plays a key role.

Fighter’s advance booking status on day 5

On the first Monday, Fighter witnessed a big dip today as it sold tickets worth just 1.85 crores gross through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It includes a ticket count of over 95,000. With this number, the film might get past the 10 crore collection comfortably, but achieving that 15 crore mark seems to be a very tough task.

This big drop is coming after the film enjoyed pre-sales worth 10.15 crores gross yesterday. So, if compared, it’s a drop of 81%, and that’s a bit too much. Still, we’re hopeful, and things might end well if this magnum opus attracts a huge chunk of walk-in audiences.

After looking at such a trend, it’s clear that advance booking is no longer a thing, and Fighter now entirely depends on over-the-counter ticket sales.

Fighter’s performance in the opening weekend

As per early trends flowing in, Fighter pulled off a total of 120.40-121.40 crores during its 4-day extended weekend. It’s lower than expectations but still a good total. From here, the film would easily make an entry in the 200-crore club. Let’s see how things proceed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

