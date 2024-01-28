After an underwhelming start, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has maintained a healthy momentum over the weekend and has achieved an average score of 50 crores gross on each day, thus enjoying the full benefit of an extended 4-day weekend. While the run in the domestic market has been fluctuating, the run in overseas has kept rising with each passing day. Keep reading to know more!

Fighter picks up after a slow start!

On the opening day, the film took a start below expectations and raked in 38.02 crores gross globally. On the next day, a massive jump on Republic Day resulted in pushing the collection up to 62.11 crores gross, thus marking a comfortable entry into a 100 crore club.

Fighter at the worldwide box office on day 3

On Saturday, Fighter witnessed a drop in India, but the evening and night shows helped the film to stay above opening day. On day 3, a collection of 27.60 crores net was recorded, which equals 32.56 crores gross. In overseas, a massive jump was seen, and 21 crores gross came in. After combining Indian gross and overseas gross, the biggie earned 53.56 crores gross yesterday.

So, after a theatrical run of 3 days, Fighter stands at 153.69 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the daily worldwide breakdown of Fighter:

Day 1 – 38.02 crores gross

Day 2 – 62.11 crores gross

Day 3 – 53.56 crores gross

Total worldwide box office collection – 153.69 crores gross

All set to enter the 200 crore club

Today, Fighter will enjoy another solid day and is expected to earn 55 crores gross or more, thus marking a smashing entry in the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. With this, it’ll become Bollywood’s first 200-crore grosser.

Looking at the current pace and reception among the audience, the film should aim to score above 400 crores gross globally. If the mark of 500 crores gross is crossed, it’ll be a good result.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

